Ukrainian Forces strike strategic bridge in Kursk region Sunday, September 8, 2024 8:42:12 PM

Ukrainian Forces struck a bridge near the village of Karyzh in Russia's Kursk region. The attack was documented in a video by the Khorne Group, part of the 116th separate mechanized brigade.

Analysts from the website Militarny suggest that the Ukrainian forces likely used the American HIMARS or M270 rocket launch systems for the strike.

The bridge has undergone significant damage, but Russian forces might lay planks to facilitate the passage of light vehicles.

Karyzh is situated on the banks of the Seym River, just 7 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border and 12 km northwest of the district center, urban-type settlement Glushkovo. Since the onset of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region in August 2024, most of Karyzh's residents have been evacuated to Kursk.

Previously, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed several bridges and crossings over the Seym River in the Kursk region, complicating supply routes for Russian troops trapped between this water obstacle to the west and north, the Ukrainian border to the south, and advancing Ukrainian units to the east.

