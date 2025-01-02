Ukrainian Forces successfully thwart Russian attempts to encircle Pokrovsk amid heavy combat Thursday, January 2, 2025 10:14:00 AM

In an effort to encircle the city Pokrovsk, Russian forces are striving to sever infrastructure connections, according to Ukrainian military sources. Despite no urban combat within city limits, Russian troops are attempting to surround Pokrovsk via nearby settlements.

During a broadcast on the national news broadcast, Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the military grouping "Khortytsia," stated, "There are no urban battles in the city. The Russians have not reached Pokrovsk’s boundary, but they are attempting to encircle it through adjacent settlements, accumulating forces to encircle the city eventually. Additionally, heavy drone activity and other Russian operations are concentrated in the Pokrovsk area."

On potential encirclement from the south, Tregubov commented on the reinforced defenses of Pokrovsk, noting that Russian forces are refraining from full frontal assaults. Elsewhere, Russian troops are reportedly entrenched in urban battles in regions such as Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove.

"The enemy is not anticipating direct engagement in Pokrovsk but is focused on bypassing the city and disrupting its infrastructure," Tregubov highlighted.

Reports note 140 combat encounters across various fronts in the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 38 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector alone, marking it as the most intense area currently. Meanwhile, further stressing the volatility of the situation, rescue workers in Pokrovsk fell came renewed shelling.

