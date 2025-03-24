Ukrainian Forces target key Russian infrastructure and establish foothold in Belgorod region Monday, March 24, 2025 10:00:35 AM

In a strategic blow to Russian logistics, Ukrainian forces have targeted vital infrastructure in Belgorod's Demidovka, utilizing engineering technology to dismantle two key bridges. Reports indicate that the Ukrainian forces struck Grafovka and Demidovka, ultimately destroying an automobile bridge in Grafovka. This maneuver, aimed at distrupting Russian supply lines, also led to the destruction of another bridge in Nadezhenka, situated roughly six kilometers from Grafovka.

Footage revealing the destroyed automobile bridge near Grafovka has been released on the Russian Teegram channel VChK-OGPU. The video captures not only the demolished bridge but also damage to a nearby gas pipeline. Sources specify that there were skirmishes over Demidovka where Ukrainian forces allegedly adopted their adversary's tactics, attempting a border breach in small groups using quad bikes. Experts highlight that the Grafovka bridge provides direct access to Demidovka, suggesting a tactical move to cut off supplies to enemy forces in the Demidovka region.

Russian war bloggers claim that Putin's forces lost the battle for Demidovka and are reportedly retreating deeper into the Belgorod region. Although the Grafovka bridge was destroyed earlier last week, footage of its demolition surfaced just yesterday. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War have also taken note of the ongoing hostilities in Belgorod.

According to some Russian war correspondents, combat continues in southern Demidovka, with Ukrainian forces allegedly breaching the settlement due to a communication breakdown on the part of Putin's army. Nonetheless, by evening, Russian war channels reported that Russian forces reclaimed control over Demidovka.

Additionally, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck a Russian command post in Glotovo, leading to the annihilation of all Russian Armed Forces' communication and technical equipment. The source further notes that, within the Belgorod region, Ukrainian forces are engaging with elements of the 155th Marine Brigade, special ops units "Aida" and "Anvar," as well as drone operators from "Grom-Kaskad" and "Irlanets."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.