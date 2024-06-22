Ukrainian Forces target Russian military bases near Mariupol: significant damage and casualties reported Saturday, June 22, 2024 12:46:00 PM

On the afternoon of June 22, explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region. Notably, a base of the Russian Armed Forces was damaged, repotted Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram.

Preliminary information suggests that today's strikes in the occupied city hit a Russian military base.

The attack resulted in damage to five pieces of Russian equipment and an air defense system.

Andryushchenko also reported that additional strikes occurred at a training ground near the village of Stary Krym and the Russian base near the military enlistment office in Nikolske. The ambulances, possibly carrying either wounded or killed soldiers, were seen heading towards Volnovakha.

