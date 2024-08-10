Ukrainian Forces target Russian-occupied gas platform in Black Sea Saturday, August 10, 2024 1:42:50 PM

In a coordinated effort, the Ukrainian Navy and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) launched an attack on a gas platform in the Black Sea, which had been occupied by Russian forces. This information was confirmed by Dmitry Pletenchuk, a representative of the Ukrainian Navy, following reports and video evidence shared on various Telegram channels.

"Yes, this was executed by the Naval Forces of Ukraine in partnership with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," Pletenchuk confirmed. "The occupiers were using this platform for GPS-spoofing to compromise civilian maritime navigation, which we cannot allow," he added in a Facebook post.

Pletenchuk noted that the platform's regular functions were not being utilized and, according to his intelligence, the Russians had deployed equipment and military personnel to the location about half a day before the strike. Fortunately, there were no civilians present at the time of the attack.

"The Coastal Missile-Artillery Troops of Ukraine's Naval Forces are some of the most serious operators," he emphasized.

Earlier, activist and volunteer Sergey Sternenko reported that the Russians had stationed technical reconnaissance equipment and up to 40 personnel on the platform.

In a related development, GUR forces recently used a Magura V5 marine drone to destroy a Russian KS 701 Tuna-type boat.

