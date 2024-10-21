Ukrainian Forces thwart major Russian armored assault near Kurakhove Monday, October 21, 2024 11:30:03 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully thwarted a Russian armored assault near Kurakhove, with a video of the counter-attack released by the press service of the 79th Brigade on Telegram. In an effort to capture the paratrooper positions, Russian forces deployed a significant amount of armor into the fray. Much of this armor was equipped with large "grills," believed by Russian forces to protect against airstrikes and FPV drones.

The assault saw the involvement of 23 armored units, which included four tanks and 19 personnel carriers, intended to disembark enemy infantry close to Ukrainian positions. However, en route to these positions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant fiery damage on the Russian armored units and the troops preparing for the assault and debarkation.

Overall, Ukrainian forces were able to destroy six pieces of equipment (one tank and five armored combat vehicles), including Russian infantry. Several other armored vehicles and an additional tank were damaged.

Ukrainian troops highlighted their ability to prepare a "warm reception" for the occupiers. Due to substantial losses at the onset of the assault, Russian forces decided not to continue advancing towards Ukrainian positions, which were actively targeting Russian armor with anti-tank weaponry and FPV drones. Reports estimate that Russia lost 24 soldiers, with an additional 20 wounded to varying degrees.

