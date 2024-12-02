Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian advancements near Kupyansk Monday, December 2, 2024 2:30:44 PM

Russian forces successfully crossed the Oskil River about two weeks ago. However, Oleks Malyarevych, deputy commander of the "Achilles" 92nd Strike UAV Battalion, claims significant Ukrainian forces are stationed on the river’s left bank.

Malyarevych noted that between the settlements of Kruglyakivka and Sienkove in the Kupyansk region, there exists a "gray zone," lacking a pathway for Russian forces to the Oskil River, reports Espreso. The Kupyansk area is seeing assaults by occupiers, aiming to completely secure the river's left bank. Despite their efforts, Russian movements have slowed, with Ukrainian forces striving to inflict maximal losses for each advance.

Malyarevych also commented on the present situation, stating that Russian troops have partly gained a foothold in Kruglyakivka and are attempting to storm Koliestnykivka. [Focus]. Their current strategy involves maneuvers from their gained positions both up and down the map. [Focus]. Further emphasizing the defense, Malyarevych confirmed that well-equipped Ukrainian forces are positioned to prevent the left bank’s capture and maximize combat adversities for the invaders.

The first successful river crossing by the Russians was approximately two weeks ago near Dvurechna in the Kharkiv region. On December 1, the DeepState monitoring resource reported that Russian forces had crossed the river near the village of Masiutivka, aiming to establish a foothold there.

This attempt introduced the risk of a second Russian bridgehead north of the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian forces are striving to stabilize the conditions.

