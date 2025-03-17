Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian advances in Donetsk region Monday, March 17, 2025 9:54:16 PM

Ukrainian Forces have made minor gains in the Donetsk region, particularly on the Pokrovsk front. They have driven Russian troops away from the railroad and are putting pressure on them near the Lysogorska Dam, reported on his Telegram channel a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman known as "Muchnoy."

"Regarding the Pokrovsk front, we control most of Udachne, with the enemy holding only the remote northeast houses and the eastern industrial region. We're currently working diligently to secure this area. Kotline and the industrial zone are under our control; the enemy tried advancing from the south but was repelled near the railroad," he reported.

He noted that while significant battles continue around Pishchane and Shevchenko, Ukrainian intelligence servicemen have effectively inhibited Russian movements.

"Fighting continued throughout the night near the school, and we maintained visual control, attributing our advantage to thorough intelligence work. Near Shevchenko, our Cossacks have inflicted damage near the 'Lysogorska Dam,'" the military official reported.

Additionally, he highlighted that in the areas of Zelene and Vozrozhdenie, the situation remains stable with no major enemy advancements detected.

"In Lisyvka, battles are currently unfolding north of cemetery No.1, around the last houses, resulting in the loss of three of our soldiers," "Muchnoy" reported.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in its March 17 update, reported that on Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian Forces thwarted 21 assault and offensive operations by aggressors targeting the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zvereve, Elizavetivka, Luch, Kotline, Novoaleksandrivka, Novoserhiyevka, Uspenivka, Yasenove, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians launched 10 attacks near Konstanynople, Skudne, and towards Shevchenko.

Earlier, "Muchnoy" had explained that Russian forces, in the Pokrovsk direction, were trying to reclaim lost positions in the Udachne-Kotline and Pishchane -Shevchenko sectors, all the while spreading disinformation about their achievements on this front.

