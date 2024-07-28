Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian assault on Krasnohorivka Sunday, July 28, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Russian forces launched a massive mechanized assault aiming for full occupation of Krasnohorivka in Donbas. According to Ukrainian serviceman Stanislav Bunyatov, with nom de guerre "Osman," this offensive was successfully repelled by Ukrainian military units.

On June 27, Russian Armed Forces initiated an extensive assault involving 16 armored vehicles on Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, reported Ukrainian officer "Alex" on his Telegram channel. "They are attempting to attack Krasnohorivka with 16 armored units," said Alex. He noted these days are crucial for the Ukrainian units defending the town.

Fighting persisted with armored vehicles, leading to some lost positions, said Alex on Telegram. As of the morning of July 28, he reported ongoing battles in Krasnohorivka. He credited FPV drones with the destruction of several enemy vehicles in the town's residential areas. The clashes on July 27 resulted in the destruction of eight Russian armored vehicles, while eight more were damaged, and 50 Russian soldiers were killed. More details can be found

On the evening of July 27, the Ukrainian serviceman Stanislav Bunyatov highlighted the intense situation in Krasnohorivka, indicating the that the Russians intended to completely drive Ukrainian units out from the town. By the morning of July 28, he confirmed that Ukrainian forces had repelled the Russian assault but admitted to losing certain positions.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Ukrainian soldiers are holding off the Russians in the Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka areas. On July 27 alone, Russian forces attempted to breach the Ukrainian defense lines 18 times.

Earlier, on July 15, Bild military analyst Julian Röpcke reported that Russian forces had advanced into Krasnohorivka in the Donbas. Furthermore, on July 12, Ukrainian lieutenant Alex reported continuous Russian advances in Krasnohorivka. He mentioned that if the town falls, the Russians could advance toward Karlivka, posing a threat of encircling Ukrainian Defense Forces around Nevelske.

