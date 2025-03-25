Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian attack near Oskil River Tuesday, March 25, 2025 3:00:40 PM

Ukrainian Forces have successfully repelled Russian attempts to expand their foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River, near Kamianka, according to Khortytsya Operational Group. The Ukrainian army thwarted assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kopanky, and Zahrizovo.

The Khortytsya Operational Group reported that Russian forces continue to seek leverage on the right bank of the Oskil River despite continued setbacks. "Defense forces are actively preventing enemy troop movement and fortification," the group noted.

Earlier, the third Assault Brigade announced the liberation of Nadia, a settlement in the Svatove district of Luhansk region, marking another gain in the ongoing conflict.

Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian air, missile, and artillery units hit 15 concentrations of Russian personnel, weaponry, and military equipment, as well as destroying an artillery piece and a command post. These actions are part of an intense series of clashed, tallying up to 165 clashes over the past day.

