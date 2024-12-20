Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian attack on Antonivsky Bridge amidst heavy shelling in Kherson region Friday, December 20, 2024 11:34:53 AM

Russian assault groups from Oleshky attempted to break through to the Antonivsky Bridge, a move that Ukrainian Defense Forces were well-prepared for, according to local sources. Kherson's Regional State Administration confirmed the increased activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area.

Last night, Russian forces launched extensive artillery strikes on the city of Kherson and its suburbs, reportedly in conjunction with attempts to storm nearby localities. The "Nikolaevsky Vanek" Telegram channel reported heavy shelling in both the regional center and adjacent coastal areas stretching from Kherson to Olhovka, as well as Chornobaivka. "Kherson is under massive artillery fire. They are striking without adjustment, indiscriminately. There are initial reports of fires in residential buildings. All of this shelling is linked to efforts to capture the Antonivsky Bridge area," the channel stated.

It further noted the presence of reconnaissance drones over the section between the Antonivsky and Konkivsky Bridges, emphasizing that this was anticipated and that combat operations are underway. The artillery strikes originated from local forests, with Chornobaivka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, and Kherson all coming under fire.

“The assault groups (two in total) did not reach their destination. More precisely, they didn't make it across the river. The skirmish ended before it could really begin. The overall situation remains stable," noted "Nikolaevsky Vanek." The Kherson Regional State Administration also reported attempts by Russian forces to penetrate the region.

"Residential districts and critical infrastructure are under fire, and unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. Enemy groups tried to advance towards Kherson but were immediately detected and neutralized by our defenders. Medical, emergency, law enforcement, and municipal services are on-site," stated Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional State Administration.

Raman Mrochko, head of Kherson's City Military Administration, reported that a 55-year-old woman from the Central District was hospitalized with injuries resulting from a morning attack, including a blast injury and closed traumatic brain injury, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to her leg.

Subsequently, reports of another injured individual emerged, along with information about a fatality. A 60-year-old man sustained deadly injuries during the strike. At the time of the incident, he was inside a building.

"An 86-year-old man is currently hospitalized with a concussion, blast, closed traumatic brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds. The number of injured in Kherson has risen to six, including a 42-year-old man hospitalized with a concussion and blast injuries," reported Raman Mrochko.

Late in the evening of December 19, Russian forces also conducted a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in damage to a residential building. Several people were injured and have been rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

