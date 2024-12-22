Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian attempts to cross Dnipro river near Kherson Sunday, December 22, 2024 4:46:00 PM

Russian forces attempted to cross the Dnipro river in Ukraine's Kherson region, aiming to establish a new bridgehead for further advancement. Russian units in this sector are actively trying to bridge the river, seeking to break defenses and hold the western bank. Hromadske reports, citing South Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn, recent events have included heavy artillery shelling and attempts to send sabotage-intelligence groups (DRG) across.

Even Russian military experts admit the likely failure of these attempts, anticipating substantial losses and minimal success. The ability to secure a foothold on the western bank remains an elusive goal.

On December 20, the Russian forces unleashed artillery attacks using both tube and rocket systems along the Dnipro's direction and on the city of Kherson. During this assault, a Russian DRG attempted to move into the Antonivsky Bridge area to reach the western bank but was intercepted by Ukrainian forces, neutralizing them before they could cross halfway.

Russians have also shown activity in other areas. Voloshyn noted additional crossing efforts near Kazatske and the islands of Velyki Potyomkin and Zabytsia. Moreover, Russian troops continue to aim for island takeovers near Ivanivka on the western bank.

As reported by DeepState, the Russians are targeting critical positions at the Dnipro estuary, possibly to prepare for an upcoming offensive. Sergei Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South," underscored no successful river crossing by Russian forces yet.

However, their reconnaissance efforts and attempts to seize islands aim to secure more advantageous positions. These crossing attempts are corroborated even by Russian propagandists, who claim Russian command is sending soldiers on inevitably unsuccessful missions, likely under Kremlin pressure to achieve political objectives by the New Year.

Ukrainian forces maintain control over the situation, but the ongoing enemy activity signifies a high likelihood of further attacks.

