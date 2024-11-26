Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian cross-border attack in Kharkiv region Tuesday, November 26, 2024 11:30:33 AM

On November 25, reports emerged of a failed attempt by Russian saboteurs to breach the border in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain full control over the area, despite claims made by Russian-backed channels about intense fighting near Kozacha Lopan, approximately 24 kilometers from Kharkiv's outskirts. These claims, spread by pro-Russian accounts, have been refuted by Ukrainian officials. Andrey Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Counter-Disinformation Center, addressed these rumors on his Telegram channel, emphasizing the stability of the region.

On the morning of November 26, Kovalenko reiterated claims made by some Russian war bloggers regarding a potential Russian offensive near the village of Kozacha Lopan, which is situated along the E105 highway leading to the regional capital. He assured that no such offensive is ongoing and the Ukrainian Border Guard Service firmly holds the line. No further specifics were provided on the situation in the Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, social media lit up on November 25 with reports of Russian military movements around Kozacha Lopan. Vyacheslav Zdorenko, head of the Derhachi Military Administration, confirmed that skirmishes took place between the Ukrainian village of Goptivka and the Russian settlement of Nekhoteyevka. Russian forces attempted to breach the checkpoint on the E105 road, resulting in part of the group being neutralized while others retreated to Russia’s Belgorod region. Zdorenko stated that Ukrainian Defense Forces have not detected any significant Russian troop build-up near the border indicating a potential new offensive.

The Ukrainian General Staff mentioned five assault attempts by the Russian troops, in northern and eastern Kharkiv region, particularly around Kozacha Lopan and Kudievka (near Goptivka, previously mentioned by Zdorenko), along with Vovchansk. During these assaults, the Russians used aviation resources, including attack aircraft and bombers, as highlighted by Ukrainian officials. No substantial gains were made by Russian forces, the report concludes. Around Kupyansk, 23 Russian attacks were recorded — a number significantly lower compared to Pokrovsk (51) and Kurakhove (46).

Moreover, on November 25, DeepState analysts reported a Russian advance on Kupyansk, claiming progress of roughly two kilometers deeper into Ukrainian positions over the last 24 hours, and noted some Russian forces had managed to cross the Oskil River north of the city.

