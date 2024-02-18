Ukrainian forces thwart Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia region Sunday, February 18, 2024 10:30:32 AM

Ukrainian Forces repelled a Russian offensive on the Zaporizhzhia front on February 17, as reported by the Western Operational Command on their Facebook page.

"Eighteen units of equipment were destroyed, including three tanks. Around 70 Russian soldiers were 'sent to a Kobzon concert', and 80 are 'ordering tickets'. Following the offensive, the Russians retreated to their previous positions," the post reads.

According to the Ukrainian command, the offensive involved 30 units of equipment and a significant number of personnel.

Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the operational and strategic grouping of forces Tavria, has confirmed that the Russian troops have failed to make progress in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"The situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction is stable," Lykhovyi emphasized. "It has been stabilized. The enemy did not succeed on any front, including the Zaporizhzhia one. Most likely, these are local attempts in the direction of the village of Robotyne. The Defense Forces were prepared for such activity… The conclusion is that the enemy got battered and had to pull back."

The spokesperson noted that the Russian military does not possess, along the vast stretch of the Zaporizhzhia front, a concentrated strike force needed to break through the Ukrainian defense. "There are specific conditions there, both natural and fortification-related. It would be very difficult for them if they attempted anything," Lykhovyi added.

The Institute for the Study of War believes Ukraine could face a deficit of missiles for air defense systems. Ukraine's defense forces require a significant number of air defense systems capable of effectively engaging Russian aircraft.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.