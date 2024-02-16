Ukrainian Forces to withdraw from key position near Avdiivka, command announces regrouping Friday, February 16, 2024 8:30:40 AM

Ukrainian Forces will withdraw from the Zenit position on the outskirts of Avdiivka, said Commander of the Joint Forces Operation Tavriia, Alexander Tarnavsky on Telegram.

"After several months of confrontation, the command decided to withdraw from the Zenit position to the south-eastern outskirts of Avdiivka. This position was held as long as it allowed us to effectively contain and destroy the enemy," he wrote.

The general noted that the decision to withdraw was made to preserve personnel and improve the operational situation.

"Our tactical presence at these positions does not give the enemy a strategic advantage and does not change the current situation within the framework of the Avdiivka defensive operation. Currently, troop regrouping is ongoing, along with the replenishment of supplies and the establishment of units in new positions. There is a planned reinforcement of units," the commander added.

Since October 2023, Russian forces have been intensively storming Avdiivka. During this time, the Russians have lost tens of thousands of military personnel killed and wounded, as well as hundreds of pieces of armored equipment.

The defence of Avdiivka has been reinforced by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. It was reported that its soldiers had inflicted "critical damage" on two Russian brigades. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have started using a reserve logistics artery in Avdiivka.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.