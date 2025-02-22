Ukrainian Forces unfazed by potential Starlink shutdown Saturday, February 22, 2025 12:00:53 PM

Amid growing concerns of a potential Starlink shutdown suggested by some Western media outlets, Ukrainian military officials emphasize their readiness to maintain stable communication on the battlefield. Military radio technology expert Serhii "Flash" Beskrestov highlighted that as early as the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine's defense forces were already establishing alternative communication channels.

These alternatives span from radio relay systems to fiber-optic lines and LTE modems, complementing the existing reliance on the commercial Starlink service. "All regiment, brigade, and battalion commanders are developing alternative communication channels. Everyone knows Starlink could be disconnected and hence, they don't rely solely on it," emphasized Beskrestov. He explained that while Starlink is crucial for UAV pilots for streaming and target designation, other systems are in place to ensure consistent internal communication, even during Defense Force operations in Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukrainian military officer Stanislav Buniatov echoed these sentiments, highlighting that a secure internet communication system is already operational among units. "Different types of drones can connect to it, even programming 'bare' SIM cards for mobile stations. People might be slow to react, but action will come when Starlink is no longer an option," he wrote.

Counteracting the speculations of a Starlink shutdown, Andrii Kovalenko from the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation assured that such commercial satellite connections remain active. "Don't panic over Starlink news — first, they aren't disconnecting it. Second, there are alternative systems working on the frontlines," Kovalenko clarified.

