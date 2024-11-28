Ukrainian Forces use GPS spoofing to redirect Russian drones to Belarus and Russia Thursday, November 28, 2024 2:00:43 PM

Electronic warfare systems are being actively deployed against enemy drones, particularly through a method known as GPS spoofing.

Ukrainian troops have developed the ability to alter the preprogramed coordinates of Russian kamikaze drones and send them off course, according to a report by Le Monde.

This may explain why drones often find themselves in Belarus.

On November 26, Russia launched one of its most massive attacks on Ukraine, deploying 188 drones. Ukrainian forces reported destroying 76 drones using fighter jets, helicopters, and anti-aircraft missile systems, while 95 drones were diverted from their targets via GPS coordinate manipulation.

The monitoring group "Belaruskі Gayun" noted that 17 drones entered Belarus overnight on November 26. Five were missing, and two were likely shot down by Belarusian air defenses near Mozyr.

The Ukrainian General Staff previously highlighted the active use of electronic warfare systems against drones, particularly the technique of GPS spoofing.

In the early hours of November 28, Russian troops launched a massive, combined missile and drone attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian forces destroyed 76 cruise missiles, three guided air missiles, and 35 UAVs out of 188 enemy targets.

Notably, Belarus’ self-proclaimed leader Alexander Lukashenko admitted that Russian drones have strayed into Belarusian territory, attributing this to "inexperienced hands" and the impact of electronic warfare.

