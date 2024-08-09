Ukrainian Forces use new guerrilla tactics in Kursk region, report Russian military bloggers Friday, August 9, 2024 1:49:11 PM

Ukrainian forces are advancing through the Kursk region, with some units reportedly as close as 35 kilometers from the border.

Russian military commentators note that Ukrainian units are progressing in small groups without attempting to seize complete control of specific settlements. Analysts from ISW have provided insights into the situation in the Kursk region, based on data from both Ukrainian and Russian sources.

There are diverging reports among Russian war bloggers regarding the control of Sudzha. Geolocation footage indicates Ukrainian advances toward Russkoye Porochne and Anastasyevka. Additional footage has shown Ukrainian Forces in Goncharovka and Zaoleshenki. Russian sources report Ukrainian presence in Malaya Lokna, Martynovka, Bolshoye Soldatskoye, and Cherkasskoye Porochne. Meanwhile, Putin’s army purportedly repelled a Ukrainian attack in Korenevo.

Reports on Russian Telegram channels suggest that small Ukrainian armored groups are advancing deeper into the Kursk region, bypassing defenses without engaging in direct confrontation. This tactic allows Ukrainian forces to engage Russian forces in specific areas and then quickly retreat if necessary.

The Ukrainian forces are believed to be using these small, armored groups to conduct attacks beyond the front lines due to the low density of Russian personnel in the border areas of Kursk. Larger Ukrainian units are reportedly consolidating and fortifying positions closer to the international border.

Russian observers claim that Ukrainian forces are successfully employing new and innovative tactics and technological capabilities during operations in the Kursk region.

