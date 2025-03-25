Ukrainian Forces withdraw from some positions near Toretsk amid intensified Russian assaults Tuesday, March 25, 2025 10:16:58 AM

The Ukrainian military has withdrawn from certain positions near Toretsk in the Donetsk region, where heavy fighting has led to significant destruction. According to Serhii Yaryi, commander of drone systems for the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Russian forces are concentrating their reserves towards this direction from Kurakhove, pushing in with fresh troops on the flanks. Additionally, Russian troops are leveraging infantry units for urban assaults.

"The enemy is utilizing a strategy of bypassing major cities, attempting to flank them and cut off our logistics," Yaryi explained during a broadcast on Novyny.Live.

"In Toretsk, the situation mirrors this, as the adversary seeks to encircle the city from the sides, unable to capture it through direct urban combat for an extended period," he added.

Meanwhile, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" task force, affirmed that Ukrainian forces near Toretsk remain highly effective and continue their counterattacks against the Russians.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.