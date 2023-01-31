Ukrainian Foreign Minister: in the first round of shipments, Kyiv is expected to receive between 120 to 140 Western tanks Tuesday, January 31, 2023 12:00:00 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that, according to the results of the initial commitments received from the partners, Ukraine is expected to receive from 120 to 140 modern Western tanks.

Kuleba noted that there are 12 countries in the tank coalition, and so far not all of them can be named, since some must make a decision according to their internal procedures.

"I can only note that in the first round of shipments, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive from 120 to 140 modern tanks of Western models. These are Leopard 2, Challenger 2, M1 Abrams. And we are very much counting on Leclerc. This is a lot, but we continue to work both on expanding the composition of the tank coalition, and increasing the number of already declared tanks," the Minister said.

"I am convinced that the new consensus of the allies in supporting Ukraine should ensure determination and consistency. The Ukrainian Armed Forces should receive all types of weapons and restore the territorial integrity of our country," he added.

According to him, the types of weapons that Ukraine still needs are primarily fighter jets and long-range missiles that can hit targets at a distance of up to 300 km, and Ukrainian diplomats are working to unblock these decisions.

Ukraine's ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, said earlier that western countries had promised Kyiv 321 tanks.

