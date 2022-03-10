Ukrainian Foreign Minister: no progress in talks with Russia Thursday, March 10, 2022 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have brought no results.

"We cannot stop the war if the aggressor country does not want to do it. Today, I was told that a ceasefire is possible if Ukraine fulfills Putin's conditions. However, Ukraine is not giving up. We will look for diplomatic solutions, and until this is achieved, we will protect our people from Russian aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said at a press conference.

According to Kuleba, it was not possible to agree on any ceasefire with the Russian Foreign Minister. Lavrov also did not promise any humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Mariupol residents.

Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready for a new meeting in the same format.

Today, on March 10, a meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took place in Antalya, Turkey.

