Ukrainian Foreign Minister sees Trump as key player in achieving peace Friday, June 13, 2025 12:00:29 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump could bring an end to the full-scale war in Ukraine. Speaking at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum on Friday, June 13, Sybiha highlighted the critical role of the U.S. leader in achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace.

Sybiha dreams of a future where Ukraine will no longer be a subject of discussion at forums worldwide, indicating long-term peace has been achieved.

"We, therefore, welcome President Trump's efforts... We want to end the war this year, and we truly have a chance to accelerate our peace efforts," remarked Sybiha. He affirmed the importance of the U.S. leader in reaching a peace agreement.

The foreign minister pointed out that next week will mark 100 days since Ukraine agreed to a complete unconditional ceasefire, an initiative spearheaded by the U.S. Yet, he emphasized that Western pressure on Russia is crucial for achieving this goal.

"After that, we will have a chance to expedite our peace initiatives and begin talks on a broader peace deal or agreements," Sybiha added.

President Trump previously expressed his dissatisfaction with both Russia and Ukraine's inability to reach a peace agreement.

In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that the U.S. does not currently appear to be a strong mediator in the peace process.

