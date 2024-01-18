Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Ukraine will gain air superiority this year Thursday, January 18, 2024 7:00:23 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that he expects the first successes of Ukrainian pilots in F-16 fighter jets within the year. He shared these remarks during a telethon broadcast.

"The preparation for the first air strike to be executed by an F-16 in Ukrainian skies is progressing as planned. Pilots, engineers, and infrastructure are all undergoing preparation," Kuleba said during a national news broadcast.

He added that all of the nations that have promised to provide Ukraine with F-16s are upholding their commitments.

"The process is ongoing. It takes time, but everything is more or less advancing according to plan. I believe that this year we will witness the first aerial victories for F-16s in Ukraine," he added.

Earlier, during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos titled "Defending a United European Front," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that this year Ukraine must gain air superiority. He mentioned that assistance should include equipping Ukraine with F-16 fighters, in addition to long-range missiles, drones, and electronic warfare capabilities.

