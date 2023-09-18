Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander: elite Russian military units destroyed in battles near Bakhmut Monday, September 18, 2023 3:15:50 PM

"Ukrainian Defense forces have destroyed the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade, as well as the 31st and 83rd separate airborne assault brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, which are considered the most prepared and professional units in the Russian Armed Forces," said the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The overall situation on the Eastern front remains tense. The enemy continues to pursue its intentions to resume offensive actions along the Kupyansk and Lyman axis and is actively preparing for this," Military Media Center quotes Syrskyi.

Syrskyi noted that fierce battles near Bakhmut continue. "After losing the settlements of Andriivka and Klishchiivka last week, the enemy is launching numerous counterattacks from different directions, unsuccessfully attempting to regain the lost positions. These seemingly small settlements were important elements of the enemy's defensive line, which stretched from Bakhmut to Horlivka."

Syrskyi said that "as a result of successful actions by our troops, the enemy's defensive line, which he tried to close by throwing all available reserves into battle, was breached." According to the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the battles near Bakhmut resulted in the defeat and complete loss of combat capability of some of the most prepared and elite enemy units, namely the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade, as well as the 31st and 83rd separate airborne assault brigades.

"Of course, we continue to move forward. This is just another step towards the full liberation of our territory. I held a meeting with brigade commanders who are currently in this area to organize the implementation of our tasks," Syrskyi reported. According to him, during this meeting, conclusions were drawn based on the assessment of the situation, a number of problematic issues were identified, most of which were resolved on the spot, and tasks for further actions were clarified.

"I am confident that our plans to free the state from occupiers will be successfully implemented. The enemy will be defeated, and the blue and yellow flags will once again wave on our borders," Syrskyi concluded.

