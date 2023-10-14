Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander: Russian troops are trying to encircle Kupyansk Saturday, October 14, 2023 10:30:06 AM

The situation in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions has significantly escalated in recent days, said the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces , Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The enemy, after suffering losses for two months, has resumed and launched active offensive actions in the area of ​​Makiivka, and subsequently in the Kupyansk direction. Heavy fighting continues. The enemy's main goal is to destroy the group of our troops, surround Kupyansk, and reach the Oskol River line," he noted.

Syrskyi added that the Russians are carrying out dozens of attacks with assault groups supported by armored vehicles, and are conducting intense mortar and artillery fire on Ukrainian positions. However, Ukrainian troops were prepared for this and are giving worthy resistance to the enemy.

The Commander visited the military units responsible for defense in the operational-tactical group of troops near Lyman. He met with commanders of units and subunits, listened to a report on the current situation. Decisions were made on further actions and a number of problematic issues were resolved .

Syrskyi also presented awards, valuable gifts, and cash bonuses to servicemen directly involved in carrying out combat missions.

The Russian forces have increased the intensity of offensive actions on the Lyman-Kupyansk front.

