The Ukrainian Ground Forces are poised for a significant overhaul aimed at shifting the balance on the frontlines in favor of Ukraine. In a detailed announcement, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, the commander of the Ground Forces, laid out the upcoming changes.

This transformation, according to him, will primarily focus on recruitment and soldier training procedures.

The overhaul promises to integrate cutting-edge technology and battle management, digitize military processes, and revamp command, logistics, and social support systems for the military. "Our aim is to evolve the Ukrainian Ground Forces into a high-tech, flexible, and adaptive elite force. People, technology, and transparent management are our key areas of focus," Drapatyi emphasized. The expected innovations include:

- Military Training: Training programs and centers will be reformed, incorporating modern simulators and the latest technologies to better align soldier preparation with frontline needs.

- Recruitment and Social Support: A new transparent recruitment model free from corruption is set to be introduced, along with enhanced social support for service members.

- Technological Advantage: Ukrainian infantry will be equipped with technological advantages over adversaries on the battlefield.

- Administration Optimization: Organizational changes and digitalization are aimed at enhancing the agility and efficiency of the administrative apparatus.

Notably, logistics and military training are the sectors expected to feel the immediate impact, play crucial roles in the combat readiness of the Ukrainian army. Drapatyi asserted, "The Ground Forces are in dire need of change, new warrior energy, and a modern approach to harnessing their potential. These changes are inevitable. Despite the challenges, we have no choice but to move forward. Every soldier joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces contributes to building the army of the future."

Western media often report on the physical shortage of soldiers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), citing this as a factor in Ukraine's loss of positions in Donbas. Ukrainian legislators have previously indicated that the AFU General Staff decided to reassign 20% of medical personnel to infantry.

