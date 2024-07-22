Ukrainian hackers reveal details of Indian specialists training on Russian S-400 missile systems Monday, July 22, 2024 2:00:43 PM

Ukrainian hackers from the group "Cyber Resistance" have reportedly accessed documents suggesting that Indian specialists are being trained in Russia to operate the S-400 missile defense systems, reported InformNapalm.

In the initial "BaumankaLeaks" investigation, restricted access data, lists, and documents from the Military Educational and Scientific Center within Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU) were exposed. These records were associated with Air Defense and Anti-Missile Systems.

The hackers identified that the primary partner of the Bauman Department is the "Almaz" Science and Production Association — a leading entity within Russia’s defense industry and a core organization of the "Almaz-Antey" Corporation. "Almaz" provides training simulators to BMSTU for educating future air defense specialists.

The current focus is on simulators for training on the S-400 systems developed by "Almaz." BMSTU professors are instructing foreign specialists poised to handle these Russian-made weapon systems sold internationally.

Despite a decline in Russia's arms exports between 2019 and 2023 (according to SIPRI, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), Russia maintains its position as the third-largest global arms exporter, holding an 11% market share. India's role as the largest buyer, purchasing a third (34%) of Russia’s weaponry, remains prominent.

"For many years, India has supported Russia's efforts to bolster its international standing through various PR events. Notably, on July 8 and 9, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow, where, amid ongoing conflict, he was seen riding in a golf cart with Putin and visiting the stables at the Kremlin dictator’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence — a scene evidently aimed at showing that Putin is not in complete isolation," states the report.

Back in the fall of 2018, India and Russia inked a deal for the latest Russian S-400 missile systems. Russia, however, has repeatedly delayed the delivery, citing "domestic needs" and the war against Ukraine.

"A segment of the contract includes the training of Indian military personnel on Russian systems. This task has also been entrusted to the 'Almaz' association, which subsequently engaged VUZ Bauman instructors for this purpose," InformNapalm disclosed.

The hackers obtained a letter disseminated among the department instructors.

The document lists the full equipment details for five S-400 "Triumf" divisions, which Russia pledges to deliver to India – including the components, codes, and even spare parts. It specifies the exact number of missiles that Russia intends to ship to New Delhi.

According to the document, Indian specialists will receive training in Russia.

"Thanks to 'Cyber Resistance' hackers, the international intelligence community InformNapalm accessed personal data on Indian military specialists who visited Russia for training. We have chosen not to publicly disclose these personal details at this moment, hoping India realizes that Russia is not a reliable partner or arms supplier. Additionally, Russian military officials cannot safeguard either their own or their clients' confidential information. The disclosure of specific data about the Indian contract demonstrates the level of handling of politically sensitive information within Russia, impacting the national security of its partners. Such information can be found in the personal correspondence of mid and low-level executors, even at military departments," the community noted.

