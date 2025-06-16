Ukrainian HIMARS strike hits Russian military convoy in Makiivka, causing multiple casualties Monday, June 16, 2025 11:09:00 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a HIMARS strike on a Russian military convoy in Makiivka, within the occupied Donetsk region. The assault, executed on June 13, resulted in the deaths of eight Russian servicemen and injuries to 12 others, according to the Russian news outlet ASTRA. The targeted area was near an abandoned gas station on Avtotransportnaya Street.

The hit reportedly impacted personnel from military unit 71443, and Russian media suggest that "two civilians" also perished. This HIMARS attack not only caused human casualties but also obliterated a PAZ bus from the Russian Ministry of Defense as well as inflicting damage on three other buses and military vehicles, including a Ural truck.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.