Ukrainian HIMARS strike targets Russian ammo depot in occupied Yenakijeve Tuesday, December 10, 2024 12:00:25 PM

In the occupied town of Yenakijeve in Ukraine's Donetsk region, explosions erupted on Tuesday, December 10. Local social media channels circulated a dramatic video showing the detonation of munitions. It is believed that a Russian ammunition depot was hit. According to the reports, the attack was carried out using HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems. Local residents reported hearing three distinct impacts.

Following the attack, local authorities announced an urgent evacuation of residents from several streets in the town. The people were advised to take with them documents and essential belongings. In a video, deputy head of the local administration Sergey Bozhik stated that people would be moved to a "safe" place. Background audio suggests the detonations persisted during his message.

This incident is the latest in a series of strikes targeting military facilities in Russia's Bryansk region this October. In one instance, Ukrainian forces struck the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is used to store guided aerial bombs and ammunition from North Korea. Additionally, drone attacks led to the shutdown of the "Kremnoy El" plant, a key manufacturer of components for "Pantsir" air defense systems and "Iskander" missile complexes.

