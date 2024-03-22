Ukrainian Intelligence accuses Putin of orchestrating terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus city hall concert venue Friday, March 22, 2024 10:30:20 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the terrorist act that took place on the evening of 22 March at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow region, said Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence. Western security services had hinted at such an event weeks before, warning of a threat, Yusov told the Ukrayinska Pravda news outlet.

Yusov stated that the events in the Moscow region represent “a deliberate provocation by Putin.” He recalled that Russia had experienced a surge of attacks orchestrated by Russian security services during Putin's first presidential term. In his view, Putin is concluding his presidency with the crime committed today.

"The Kremlin tyrant started his career with such actions and wants to end it with similar crimes against his own citizens," the Intelligence Directorate representative said.

The incident at the concert hall is a crime that targeted a place where large numbers of people gather – an event forewarned by western security services. Yusov is convinced that such actions are a "provocation by the Russian special services."

The Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, detailed the aftermath of the incident at Crocus City Hall. He reported that five of the wounded are in critical condition, while the rest sustained minor injuries. Vorobyov did not comment on who might have carried out the attack. However, Russian senator Viktor Bondarev suggested that Ukrainians were behind the terrorist act.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of 22 March. Videos surfaced on social media from inside the venue featuring audible gunfire and screams of people trying to hide.

Later reports indicated about 40 casualties of the attack. The media stated that the concert hall had been hosting approximately 2,000 people gathered for a concert by the Russian band "Piknik" when the assault happened.

Following the shooting, an explosion occurred at "Crocus," reportedly caused by a grenade. A fire broke out in the building, resulting in firefighters and ambulances rushing to the scene. Roughly 140 injured people were reportedly evacuated from the premises.

Meanwhile, on 8 March, diplomatic agencies from the US, UK, and other countries had issued warnings to their citizens in Russia about the potential risk of terrorist attacks. The specific details of the threat were not disclosed in the messages.

