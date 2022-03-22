Ukrainian intelligence: Belarusian troops preparing to enter Ukraine at any moment Tuesday, March 22, 2022 3:00:00 PM

Belarusian troops may enter the territory of Ukraine very soon, believe the U.S. and NATO intelligence services as well as Ukrainian intelligence. As a source in the Belarusian opposition told CNN, the Belarusian combat units are ready to enter the territory of Ukraine in the next 1-2 days. According to a senior NATO representative, the Belarusian authorities "are preparing the pretext for justifying an attack on Ukraine."

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) also said that there are signs that the Belarusian army is preparing for the invasion of Ukraine. "It is clear that they have already prepared the first echelon, 5 battalion-tactical groups. This is about 5 thousand military who can cross the border at any time. They also have a reserve, which is about 5,000 people. And about the same number of reservists is prepared for the so-called third wave of deployment. All in all, this is from 10,000 to 15,000 troops that they can send into Ukraine," said SBU Major General Victor Yagun.

According to Yagun, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko makes no decisions now. He is not in control of his country’s army anymore. All Belarusian key military departments are under the control of the Russian authorities.

