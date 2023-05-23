Ukrainian Intelligence Chief: Kyiv has the minimum number of weapons required to begin counteroffensive Tuesday, May 23, 2023 8:30:09 PM

Ukraine has now the minimum number of weapons required to launch a counteroffensive, said head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Japanese news agency NHK.

"Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and we have no more time to lose. We already have the minimum number of weapons and other equipment. All I can say is that it will start soon," Budanov said.

According to Budanov, Ukrainian military will use all available forces and means in order to drive Russia out of Ukrainian territories.

He added that a successful operation would require "a significant stock of weapons and ammunition."

“We need more weapons. We need fighter jets. I hope the international community is ready to really help Ukraine, “ Budanov added.

