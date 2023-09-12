Ukrainian Intelligence Chief: no super weapons in Russian arsenal, contrary to previous claims Tuesday, September 12, 2023 10:00:02 AM

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, disclosed that Russian forces do not possess any technology on the battlefield that could be classified as "super weapons," despite previous claims made by Russians.

"No, we have not seen any of these alleged Russian super weapons. T-14, T-90 - they are burning. Everything is burning, there is no invincible weaponry here (on the battlefield)," said Budanov at the Yalta European Strategy conference.

The T-14 Armata is Russia's next-generation main battle tank, featuring an unmanned turret and various innovations in reconnaissance, fire control, and camouflage. However, Bild magazine reported in the summer that this tank had yet to be seen on the frontlines.

The T-90 Vladimir is a Russian third-generation main battle tank developed in the early 1990s. It is considered an upgrade of the T-72B and was assigned the T-90 designation by a personal order of the Russian President.

Budanov also said earlier that Ukrainian counter-offensive will continue throughout the winter, despite the cold and damp conditions. However, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the U.S, General Mark Milley, believes that this operation could last another 30-45 days, depending on weather conditions.

