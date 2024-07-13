Ukrainian Intelligence Chief warns of increasing threat from potential Russian Northern offensive Saturday, July 13, 2024 9:37:03 AM

The threat of a Russian offensive from the north exists, although it's not catastrophic, it cannot be overlooked, said the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with NV.

"If I start answering this question, we might provoke panic. Let's put it this way: problems exist and are tending to worsen," said Budanov in response to a question about whether Russia's plans to mobilise another 300,000 of its citizens will affect the Russian offensives in the east and north in the coming months.

Despite this, the head of military intelligence assured that there is no catastrophe. However, according to Budanov, ignoring the problem is not an option.

“You see, this situation is somewhat anecdotal to me. For the past two years, everyone has been screaming that there will be an attack from the north, and we kept saying that it wouldn't happen. Nothing happened. At the moment when we said there is going to be an attack from the north, everyone immediately goes– maybe it won't happen?” Budanov added.

He did not specify the exact direction being discussed. However, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted, “I don’t have a lot of good news this year, unfortunately.”

Earlier, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, General Mykola Malomuzh commented on Russia's plans to mobilise 300,000 new troops by June. According to him, this number of soldiers is significant but not critical for us. He assured that Ukrainian forces are aware of Russia's strategic goals.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.