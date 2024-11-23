Ukrainian Intelligence confirms Russian plans to divide the country and install puppet regime in Kyiv Saturday, November 23, 2024 12:00:09 PM

Ukraine's intelligence agency has confirmed the existence of Russian plans to divide Ukraine and establish a pro-Russian government in Kyiv, tracing the inception of these plans back to December of last year.

According to the Deputy Head of Ukraine's Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, Moscow crafted a document predicting the global military-political landscape through 2045. This document outlines a strategy for dividing Ukraine and installing either a pro-Russian or "neutral" government in Kyiv, reports Interfax-Ukraine, citing Skibitsky.

Skibitsky indicated that the document was formulated by Russia's Ministry of Defense and General Staff in December of last year, making predictions about regional and global developments and detailing threats perceived by Russia. The strategic aim of the Kremlin remains the full occupation of Ukraine, with Russian leader Vladimir Putin seeking complete control over Ukraine.

Skibitsky reminded that Putin already considers Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, and Crimea as "territories of Russia," reflecting their designation in the Russian Constitution. Earlier, media suggested that the Russian plan involves dismantling Ukrainian statehood and dividing Ukraine's territory into three parts. Journalists also indicated that the Kremlin aims to present this plan to the new U.S. administration.

