Ukrainian Intelligence cyberattack disrupts key Russian railway service Saturday, January 4, 2025 10:00:02 AM

On Saturday, January 4, coinciding with the birthday of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, hackers from the intelligence agency launched a cyberattack on the Russian company RegionTransService LLC. The attack reportedly took down all servers, according to Ukrinform.

RegionTransService is a major service provider for Russian Railways, playing a crucial role in maintaining freight cars, which are vital for the army's operations. The company manages the incoming new wagons and carries out maintenance and decommissioning regulations.

Reports indicate that Ukrainian intelligence hackers managed to destroy all of the company’s servers, dismantling workstations and erasing backup data. In total, 78 servers and 211 workstations were compromised in the cyber onslaught.

Previously, Russia disclosed an alleged cyberattack on the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), which disrupted online broadcasting for channels like Rossiya-1, Rossiya 24, Kultura, and Vesti FM.

