In a covert operation conducted overnight on June 14, Ukrainian military intelligence agents successfully targeted an electrical substation in Kaliningrad, Russia, cutting power to critical components of the Russian military-industrial complex and Armed Forces units. Chennel 24 reports, citing sources within the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, the meticulously planned sabotage rendered significant Russian facilities completely powerless.

Taking place around 4 a.m. on that Saturday, the operation is reported to have caused nearly $5 million USD in damages for Russia. Ukrainian operatives employed a unique strategy, first draining the coolant from a power transformer at the substation, then setting the site ablaze. The resulting fire inflicted substantial damage, effectively halting the energy supply to military enterprises.

"As we've reiterated, Russia no longer has a rear, whether in the East, West, or any other place on the planet. Every Russian entity involved in the war against Ukraine will face burning, sinking, and destruction, irrespective of its protection level or location," a source emphasized.

This incident illustrates the expanding capabilities of Ukrainian special forces to execute effective operations deep within hostile territories.

