Ukrainian Intelligence: Putin is at the top of our 'kill list' Wednesday, May 24, 2023 5:00:40 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin is at the top on the list of people that Ukraine wants to eliminate, said the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Vadym Skibitsky in an interview with Welt.

According to Skibitsky, while fearing of being killed by Ukrainians, Putin is even more afraid of his inner circle.

"Putin sees that we are getting closer and closer to him, but he is also afraid of being killed by his own," Skibitsky said.

Skibitsky also pointed out that the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is on the Ukrainian “kill list”.

When asked who is the first on the list of those whom Ukraine wants to eliminate, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate replied: "Putin."

"Because he orchestrates everything and makes the decisions. But, in the end, everyone will have to answer for their actions. Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu planned an attack (on the territory of Ukraine) and now they cannot go back," Skibitsky explained.

He added that the list also includes the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Russian troops Sergey Surovikin, other Russian commanders responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, and those who produce and finance weapons for the Russian Federation.

