Ukrainian Intelligence: Railway fires disrupt Russian military logistics Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12:00:40 PM

Throughout March 2025, a spate of fires has erupted on Russia's railways, critical to the nation's military logistics, according to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

In the regions of Moscow, Samara, and Tver, flames have destroyed six units of traction rolling stock, while in the Republic of Mari El, as well as the Stavropol and Krasnoyarsk territories, nine railway signaling devices have been ravaged by the blazes.

Additionally, Moscow region suffered the loss of a power transformer and a fuel tanker car due to the fires.

"The battle to disrupt the transportation of ammunition and military equipment to the Russian occupying forces via rail continues!" Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.

Earlier, on April 15, Ukrainian MP Roman Kostenko shed light on the mission of Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Belgorod region in spring 2025, underscoring their role in preventing the Russian troop concentrations and attacks.

Earlier, Ukrainian Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenk reported that there is an increased Russian military presence near Ukraine’s borders, with major forces gathering in the Kursk region and along the Vovchansk and Lyptsi areas in the Kharkiv region. This has been confirmed by on April 16.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.