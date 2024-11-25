Ukrainian Intelligence releases list of Western-made components used in North Korean missiles supplied to Russia Monday, November 25, 2024 3:00:06 PM

Among the components found in North Korea's KN-23/KN-24 ballistic missiles—transferred to Russia for the war against Ukraine—were part manufactured overseas in 2023.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service's press release, Russia received over 100 KN-23/KN-24 missiles from North Korea. These weapons were reportedly first used in the war against Ukraine in late 2023.

In addition to the missiles, Pyongyang sent Russian military specialists to handle the launch systems and reportedly engage in war crimes against Ukraine. The KN-23/KN-24 strikes have repeatedly harmed Ukrainian civilians in frontline communities and more remote areas.

Intelligence indicates that the KN-23/KN-24 missiles contain foreign components manufactured by firms from China, the USA, Japan, the UK, and Switzerland. At least one of these components—an XP Power-branded voltage converter—was manufactured in the UK in February 2023, following the full-scale invasion.

"To acquire technology for their weapons programs, the aggressor state, Russia, along with its allies North Korea and Iran, use shared schemes to circumvent international sanctions. This necessitates an appropriate response, including strengthening export control mechanisms," intelligence officials noted.

Ukrainian officials have also released a list of components found in the KN-23/KN-24 missiles made by 19 companies from seven countries: the USA, China, Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.