Ukrainian Intelligence reports successful naval drone strike on Russian 'Tuna' boat in Crimea Saturday, August 10, 2024 9:00:07 AM

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, one of its special units has destroyed a high-speed "Tuna" boat of the KS 701 project using a Magura V5 naval drone in annexed Crimea. Reports on Telegram from August 10th indicate that the operation took place overnight on August 9th near the settlement of Chornomorske, damaging three additional Russian vessels, which are currently being identified.

This is not the first strike on "Tuna" boat near Crimea; Ukrainian intelligence previously claimed to have destroyed two and significantly damaged two others. The Russian military utilized these high-speed transport and landing boats for patrolling and logistical support in the area.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence report, international experts have recognized the Magura V5 maritime drone as one of the most effective drones used against Russia in the ongoing conflict. In total, these Ukrainian-produced naval drones have successfully targeted 18 Russian vessels, destroying nine, as per the report.

Just a week earlier, a Russian submarine was sunk in Crimea. In the early hours of August 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed to have destroyed the Russian submarine B-237 "Rostov-on-Don" in Kiln Bay near Sevastopol, as well as to have "seriously damaged" four S-400 "Triumf" missile launchers located in Crimea.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.