Ukrainian intelligence: Russia has additional 120 thousand troops it can deploy to Ukraine Monday, April 24, 2023 4:00:00 PM

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, warned that Russia has not yet sent about 120 thousand troops to the war in Ukraine.

"They can't all be deployed. You still have to understand that. Because there are losses, there is some ongoing work, someone has to do it. Since the losses are quite significant, this shortage must be compensated by someone," Budanov said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to Budanov, mobilization is moving "normally" in Russia. On average, about 20 thousand Russians are drafted into the army each month. But, according to him, this number is generalized.

British intelligence believes, referring to the mobilization decree adopted by the State Duma, that Russia is preparing for a long war against Ukraine. On April 11, the Russians MPs approved a new law on military duty, which provides for delivery of electronic callup notices to conscripts and prohibiting them from traveling abroad. The call up notice will be considered delivered, even if the addressee has not seen it.

