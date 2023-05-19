Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia only capable of producing 2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles a month Friday, May 19, 2023 10:30:02 AM

According to the Ukrainian Intelligence, the capabilities of the Russian defense industry are limited. It is capable of producing only two Kinzhal hypersonic missiles per month.

For their airstrikes on Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces are using missiles that have just rolled off the assembly line, which shows that Russia has almost no industrial capacity left, said the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Vadym Skibitsky.

According to him, the Russian military-industrial complex has learned how to circumvent sanctions, which is why it is still capable of producing missiles of various types.

"Despite the sanctions, they manage to import components for the production of missile," Skibitsky said. At the same time, according to him, the capabilities of the Russian military industry today are very limited.

According to Skibitsky, Russians can produce only 2 Kinzhal missiles, 5 9M723 Iskander missiles, 25 Kalibr cruise missiles and 35 Kh-101 missiles per month.

According to the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, after inspecting the wreckage of missiles downed by the Ukrainian Air Defense, it was determined that they were manufactured in the first quarter of this year 2023.

The Ukrainian Intelligence believes that Russia currently has only 15% of the missiles left from those that it had in the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

