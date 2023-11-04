Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia's ballistic missile tests were unsuccessful Saturday, November 4, 2023 9:10:58 AM

Russia’s tests of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24 Yars, which serves as the main component of its ground-based strategic nuclear forces, were unsuccessful, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region towards the Kura test range on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The Yars missile deviated from its course, just like during the previous command and staff exercises of Russia's strategic nuclear forces on October 25, 2023. Similarly, on October 25, the test launch of the RS-56 Bulava ballistic missile from the Borei submarine ended unsuccessfully, once again demonstrating its unreliability," emphasized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Ukrainian intelligence added that Russia is also facing serious problems with the heavy RS-28 Sarmat ICBM, which is one of the key projects in Moscow's declared process of modernizing its strategic nuclear forces.

Russia began development of the Sarmat missile in 2009 and, according to the Kremlin's plans, it was supposed to be deployed five years ago, but the date has been constantly postponed. The first test took place in September 2023t.

"According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the new missile Sarmat, intended to replace the RS-20 Voyevoda intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) made in Ukraine, does not possess any advantages in terms of design, warhead capabilities, or methods of overcoming ballistic missile defense systems. In essence, Sarmat is considered an underdeveloped, imperfect, and raw missile," emphasized the General Staff.

Additionally, Russia continues to face insurmountable difficulties in improving the air component of its strategic nuclear forces. As part of the partial modernization of Soviet Tu-160 and Tu-95С bombers, the Russians only have the capacity to work on 1-2 aircraft annually.

"All the aforementioned problems with the state aggressor's strategic nuclear forces in Russia are a direct result of the civilized world's sanctions policy against Moscow," the statement reads.

"Compared to the Ukrainian-made RS-20 Voyevoda ICBM, the Sarmat missile, created to replace it, lacks any advantages in its design, warhead, or methods of overcoming missile defense. In fact, the Sarmat is an underdeveloped, imperfect, and raw missile," emphasized the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Furthermore, Russia faces insurmountable difficulties in its intentions to improve the air component of its strategic nuclear forces. As part of the partial modernization of Soviet Tu-160 and Tu-95S bombers, the Russians have the ability to upgrade only 1-2 aircraft annually.

"All the mentioned problems of the aggressor's strategic nuclear forces, Russia, are a direct consequence of the civilized world's sanctions policy against Moscow," the GUR added.

