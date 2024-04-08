Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia still has a lot of missiles left despite continuous strikes on Ukraine Monday, April 8, 2024 2:20:52 PM

A significant portion of missiles produced by the Russian Federation is being promptly used for strikes on Ukraine, said, citing information from the Main Intelligence Directorate, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Forces, Iliya Yevlash, during a televised news marathon. He stated that Russian armed forces still have a considerable number of missiles, with almost 1,000 pieces available to date.

"The enemy continuously introduces new missile systems into service. For example, when they struck with Zircon, our expert center determined that the missile was quite new, produced during the full-scale invasion," said Yevlash.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Air Forces report that Russia is also deploying certain types of reconnaissance missiles within Ukrainian air defense systems. Yevlash noted that Russian troops are testing missile installations in combat conditions.

"They are testing both the missiles themselves, including North Korean ones, as well as our air defense systems. Naturally, one of the functions of such strikes is also reconnaissance," he added.

The spokesperson also commented about an excess of reconnaissance drones from the Russian Federation, which are used to coordinate strikes on Ukrainian territory. He explained that Russia is massively producing these drones, modernizing the existing ones, and developing new models.

According to him, the drones represent a substantial problem as they constantly monitor the front-line territories, especially in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

"These inconspicuous and compact targets, which are quite difficult to detect, are always there. They are used at great distances—5 kilometers and more. And shooting down such a drone is quite difficult," said Yevlash.

On April 7, in his daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the country lacks anti-aircraft defense assets. According to the Ukrainian President, the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions suffer the most from Russian shelling.

