Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia supplies seized Ukrainian weapons to Hamas

Russian special services have reportedly handed over weapons seized during the fighting in Ukraine to the terrorist group Hamas, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR).

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians had the following objectives:

- To accuse Ukrainian military personnel of "regularly selling Western weapons to terrorists."

- To promote this fake news in the media, including in the Western press, in order to shape public opinion and ultimately cease all military assistance to Ukraine from its Western partners.

"As part of the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, these fakes are intended to form the basis of a series of 'exposé' publications and investigations in Western media. To make them more convincing, Russian special services plan to use appropriate comments from a defector, Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Syrov, who recently escaped to Moscow from the Ukrainian border service," warns GUR.

It is worth noting that Ukraine, which has been engaged in a bloody war with Russia for the past year and a half, was one of the first countries to strongly and unequivocally condemn terrorist attacks on Israel.

"We express our support for Israel's right to defend itself and its people," the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated just a few hours after the start of the bloody Hamas attack on our country.

Yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Ukrainian President expressed deep condolences to the Israeli people for the numerous casualties caused by the Hamas terrorist attack, and announced "various international initiatives" aimed at uniting the global community in the fight against terrorism.

Today, Zelensky addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen via video link. During his speech, he called on the international community to unite and fight against terrorism, comparing Hamas' tactics in Israel to Russia's tactics used against Ukraine.

