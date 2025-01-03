Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia to relocate military assets from Syria to Africa Friday, January 3, 2025 11:27:00 AM

The Kremlin is poised to transfer some of its military assets from Syria to Africa, according to recent intelligence updates. Much of the military hardware stationed in Tartus is awaiting naval transport to Libya, reported the press service of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate.

On January 5, Russian large assault ships "Ivan Gren" and "Alexander Otrakovsky" are expected to dock at Tartus. Adding to the fleet, the cargo ship Sparta, currently in the Mediterranean Sea, will also join. Onboard the "Alexander Otrakovsky" is Captain 1st Rank Yuri Davityan.

Following this, by January 8, two more ships are set to arrive at Tartus: the cargo ship Sparta II and the tanker "Ivan Skobelev," both currently near the Strait of Gibraltar. According to intelligence sources, the Sparta and Sparta II ships will transport Russian military equipment from Syria to Libya. Meanwhile, a transport plane carrying armored vehicles from Syria recently landed at an airport in Russia's Vladimir region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.