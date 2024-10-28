Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian command sending wounded and desperate soldiers into battle Monday, October 28, 2024 10:00:41 AM

Russian forces intensify assaults but only add to their losses. Frightened Russian soldiers have started complaining about the lack of shelters. In Donetsk region, wounded troops are being thrown into battle, reported the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The Russian command aims to escalate the pace of the offensive near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, having transferred additional assault units from the 283rd and 488th motorized rifle regiments of the Russian Armed Forces. However, Ukrainian Defense Forces have inflicted "serious losses" on the Russian troops, causing some Russian assault groups to become combat ineffective. Demoralized enemy troops are now refusing to go into battle.

Complaints have emerged from Russian troops regarding the lack of reliable shelters to protect them from Ukrainian drones. Nonetheless, the command has found a way around it. "To continue offensive operations, the command of the occupation forces uses methods of pressure, coercion, and intimidation. Lightly wounded invaders are sent into the so-called 'meat assaults,'" reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On October 28, DeepState analysts reported advancements by Russian forces in the Donetsk region. Russian occupiers captured the town of Hornyak and achieved success in several other sectors of the front. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 142 combat clashes in a day.

