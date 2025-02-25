Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian FSB targets collaborator amid power struggle in occupied Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, February 25, 2025 10:00:53 AM

In a dramatic twist in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a bomb exploded in the occupied city of Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region, on the night of February 23. The target was the office of Roman Podsudievsky, a self-styled leader of an agency named "MFC My Documents." The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported the incident. According to their intelligence, Podsudievsky is a turncoat from Ukraine who fled to occupied Crimea in 2015 and began collaborating with the occupation regime and the FSB.

Sources from Ukrainian intelligence assert that the blast was orchestrated by Moscow-based Russian security forces as part of a power struggle over financial control in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region. The directorate termed the incident as "another display of FSB infighting for financial spoils." By organizing the explosion, the FSB in Moscow sent a clear message to Podsudievsky and his associates to "curb their appetites" and to be more accommodating to their "big brother." "The top echelons of the FSB have been informed about the explosion, and internal investigations are currently underway," stated the intelligence report.

On February 20, a car belonging to the so-called deputy head of the occupational military administration, Yevheniy Bohdanov, was bombed in the occupied city of Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the explosion and announced the successful elimination of a Russian war criminal who moved to Berdyansk following its occupation in 2022.

