Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian military transport plane engulfed in flames at Orenburg airfield

In the early hours of October 13, a Russian Tu-134 military transport plane belonging to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment was engulfed in flames at the "Orenburg-2" airfield where it was stationed, reported by Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on their Telegram channel.

"These Soviet-era aircraft are specifically utilized for transporting senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the Ukrainian Intelligence claimed.

According to intelligence sources, the fire broke out in the cockpit and quickly engulfed the entire plane. Footage has surfaced showing an unidentified individual, potentially implicated in starting the fire, raising his hand with the burning aircraft in the backdrop.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency released a video on YouTube, purportedly showing the burning Russian aircraft.

However, "Radio Free Europe" noted that the footage does not reveal identifiable registration numbers of the plane. "The ownership of the aircraft by the Russian armed forces can't be confirmed from the released fragment, nor is the extent of the damage clear," stated journalists.

The "Orenburg-2" is a military airfield located 6 kilometers southwest of Orenburg. As reported by Russian media, it hosts the 6956th Air Base, part of the 12th Mginskaya Military Transport Aviation Division of the Military Transport Aviation (61st Air Army).

Russian officials have not commented on the reported fire at the "Orenburg-2" military airfield.

